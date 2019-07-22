Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.90 Million

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post $26.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $28.80 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $13.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $137.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $140.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $144.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.63% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.12.

NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 104,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,634. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 566,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,638.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $52,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,534,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,552 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 11.95% of Orion Energy Systems worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

