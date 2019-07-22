OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $529.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, SVP Jack E. Jerrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $184,360. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

