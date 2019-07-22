OmiseGO Market Cap Hits $232.39 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $232.39 million and $71.15 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00016113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Ovis, BX Thailand and TDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Radar Relay, Iquant, Gate.io, Coinsuper, B2BX, Liqui, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Bancor Network, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, TDAX, DigiFinex, Hotbit, DDEX, ABCC, CoinBene, TOPBTC, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Bithumb, Fatbtc, GOPAX, IDAX, Coinrail, Upbit, OTCBTC, BitBay, Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns, COSS, Binance, Coinnest, Bit-Z, DragonEX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Ovis, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Koinex, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BigONE, IDCM, HitBTC, Neraex, Crex24, Livecoin, C2CX, CoinEx, FCoin, IDEX, Exmo, Kyber Network, BitMart, Zebpay, Braziliex, Poloniex, BitForex, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, Coinone, Tokenomy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

