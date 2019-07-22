OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

OGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

TSE:OGC traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,907. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$3.27 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$238.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.