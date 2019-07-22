Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Receives $62.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.78. 873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.28. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 616,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 153,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

