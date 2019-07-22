Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.30. Northeast Bancorp shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 2,653 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.37%.

In related news, CEO Richard Wayne acquired 10,000 shares of Northeast Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $214,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 366,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,353,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 734.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

