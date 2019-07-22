Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 105 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a CHF 105 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NESN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $0.35 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 102.39.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

