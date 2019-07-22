National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NG. Macquarie upgraded AGL Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 907.81 ($11.86).

LON:NG opened at GBX 834.80 ($10.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 832.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 892 ($11.66).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

In other news, insider Peter Gershon bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £484,200 ($632,693.06). Also, insider Andrew Agg sold 13,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00), for a total value of £114,453.06 ($149,553.19). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,033 shares of company stock worth $48,447,678.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

