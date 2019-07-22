MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

MRC Global stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.51 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $432,643.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,289.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $916,881.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,096.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 24.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 438,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 85,860 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,082,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 200,431 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 312.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the period.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

