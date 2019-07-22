Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Mountain Province Diamonds’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.58 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Mountain Province Diamonds by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Mountain Province Diamonds by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 439,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPVD remained flat at $$0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,920. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.02.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $45.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.