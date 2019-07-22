Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.81. Mothercare shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 55,406 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Mothercare alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.