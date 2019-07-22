Morgan Stanley Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $108.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.42.

NYSE ALL opened at $101.41 on Friday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.67.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $3,087,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,703 shares of company stock worth $5,593,860. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Allstate by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

