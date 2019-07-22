Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.89 on Friday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 101.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

