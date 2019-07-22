Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $760.00 price objective (up previously from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $136.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.73. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $1,046.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 249,997 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 16,015 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

