Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $760.00 price target (up from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.41.

Microsoft stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,046.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $140.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

