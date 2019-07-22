MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 2,874,578 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,256,452.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 1,139,138 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $29,412,543.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,117,360 shares of company stock valued at $161,200,100 over the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after buying an additional 366,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,381,000 after buying an additional 4,614,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,138,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,862,000 after buying an additional 51,123 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,017,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,871,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

