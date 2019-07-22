MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CSFB reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.00.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$5.29 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.06 and a 52 week high of C$11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$918.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$30,523.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,514.64. Also, Senior Officer Grant Kenneth Donald Borbridge sold 9,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,083.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,972 shares in the company, valued at C$138,758.48.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

