MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CSFB reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.00.
Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$5.29 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.06 and a 52 week high of C$11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10.
In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$30,523.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,514.64. Also, Senior Officer Grant Kenneth Donald Borbridge sold 9,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,083.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,972 shares in the company, valued at C$138,758.48.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.