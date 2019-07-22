MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 63,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,258. The stock has a market cap of $200.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MannKind by 91.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MannKind by 3,449,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 32.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.