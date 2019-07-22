Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LMNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Luminex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77. Luminex has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $897.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). Luminex had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Luminex by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 790.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

