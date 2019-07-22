Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Receives €198.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €198.25 ($230.52).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

LIN remained flat at $€181.30 ($210.81) during trading on Wednesday. 430,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30. Linde has a 12-month low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 12-month high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €177.17.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

