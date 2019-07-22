Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.37 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.61%.

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall acquired 27,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,917.80 ($39,092.90). Also, insider Margaret Snowdon acquired 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £29,999.97 ($39,200.27).

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

