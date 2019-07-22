Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LXS. UBS Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.85 ($71.92).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €55.12 ($64.09) on Friday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52-week high of €72.42 ($84.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.71, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.87.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

