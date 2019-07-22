Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $16.78 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $425.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 182.88%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.