Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.