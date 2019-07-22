Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.42 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $193,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,045.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.