Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. Kingold Jewelry shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

