Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $185.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $162.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.19. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

In other news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $73,733.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $299,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,521 shares of company stock worth $920,389. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,947,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $174,207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 404.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,174,000 after acquiring an additional 674,968 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $35,588,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 169.2% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 209,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 131,773 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

