JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) EVP Peter Scher Sells 10,816 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $368.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,780 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after buying an additional 4,931,461 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,154,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,508,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,240,000 after buying an additional 2,253,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

