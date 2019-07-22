JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €22.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Keppel REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.28 ($32.88).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

