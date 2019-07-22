JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €19.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.44 ($34.23).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €19.67 ($22.87) on Friday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €19.13 ($22.24) and a one year high of €44.00 ($51.16). The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.