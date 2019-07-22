istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Buys $166,050.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $166,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,650,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,788,293.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $158,850.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $162,050.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $163,650.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.53 per share, with a total value of $157,650.00.
- On Friday, July 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $155,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $150,550.00.
- On Friday, June 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00.
NYSE STAR opened at $12.68 on Monday. istar Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $820.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in istar by 3,459.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of istar by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of istar by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of istar by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of istar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 623,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on STAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
