istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Buys $166,050.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $166,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,650,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,788,293.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $158,850.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $162,050.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $163,650.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.53 per share, with a total value of $157,650.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $155,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $150,550.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00.

NYSE STAR opened at $12.68 on Monday. istar Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $820.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). istar had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that istar Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in istar by 3,459.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of istar by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of istar by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of istar by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of istar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 623,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

