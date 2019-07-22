IP Group’s (IPO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of IP Group (LON:IPO) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 877 ($11.46) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

LON IPO opened at GBX 69.99 ($0.91) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.11. IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.80 ($1.87). The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market cap of $741.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

