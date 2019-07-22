Insider Selling: Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) Insider Sells £1,496.04 in Stock

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) insider Jatinder Aujla sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £1,496.04 ($1,954.84).

Jatinder Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Jatinder Aujla sold 25,043 shares of Vertu Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £9,766.77 ($12,762.01).

Shares of VTU stock opened at GBX 37.75 ($0.49) on Monday. Vertu Motors Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.90 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 million and a P/E ratio of 6.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

