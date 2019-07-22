Insider Selling: Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Insider Sells $63,375.48 in Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $63,375.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,825 shares in the company, valued at $529,062.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XON opened at $7.45 on Monday. Intrexon Corp has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 363.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intrexon stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on XON shares. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on Communications Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

