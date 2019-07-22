Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $105,600.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $22,950.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.40. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.58 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,737,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,568 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3,423.8% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,300,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,113,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $20,495,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

