Insider Selling: Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Director Sells $388,125.00 in Stock

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PUMP opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18. Asante Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $25.38.
Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $546.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.
A number of research firms have commented on PUMP. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Propetro in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.
Asante Solutions Company Profile
Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.