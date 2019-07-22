Insider Selling: Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Director Sells $388,125.00 in Stock

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18. Asante Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $546.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on PUMP. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Propetro in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

