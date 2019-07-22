Insider Buying: Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) Insider Purchases A$16,135.30 in Stock

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) insider Jeanne Johns purchased 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.17 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of A$16,135.30 ($11,443.48).

Shares of IPL stock opened at A$3.32 ($2.35) on Monday. Incitec Pivot Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$3.03 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.28 ($3.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.67.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

