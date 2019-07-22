INGENICO/ADR (INGIY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of INGIY stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. INGENICO/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 target price for the company.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

