Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMO. GMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.62.

TSE IMO opened at C$36.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$33.52 and a 52 week high of C$44.69.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

