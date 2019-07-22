Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.48.

Shares of HEP opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 157.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 313.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 360.6% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 94,861 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

