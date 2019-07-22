HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

HNI has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti set a $45.00 price target on shares of HNI and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. HNI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. HNI has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.25.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. HNI had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HNI will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,445,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HNI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,949,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,343,000 after acquiring an additional 105,735 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HNI in the second quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

