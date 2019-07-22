HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post $159.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.80 million and the highest is $162.10 million. HMS reported sales of $146.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $646.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.30 million to $649.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $696.18 million, with estimates ranging from $691.61 million to $701.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. HMS had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMSY shares. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

HMSY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 359,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,117. HMS has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99.

In related news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 61,582 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $1,945,375.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,216.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 59,862 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,814,417.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 182,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,453.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,354 shares of company stock worth $5,347,710 in the last 90 days. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 674.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

