Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Healthcare Trust Of America has set its FY19 guidance at $1.62-1.67 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $168.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.91 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 31.48%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTA. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

