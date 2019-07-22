Head-To-Head Survey: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) & Datang Intl Power Generation (NYSE:DIPGY)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Datang Intl Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 14.06% 9.84% 2.98% Datang Intl Power Generation 1.03% 1.47% 0.35%

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital and Datang Intl Power Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 2 7 2 0 2.00 Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus price target of $91.90, suggesting a potential downside of 1.81%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Datang Intl Power Generation pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Datang Intl Power Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.69 billion 2.85 $511.05 million $4.54 20.61 Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.31 $186.19 million $0.22 21.27

Pinnacle West Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datang Intl Power Generation. Pinnacle West Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datang Intl Power Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Datang Intl Power Generation on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,015 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

