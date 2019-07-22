Head to Head Review: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Gecina (NYSE:GECFF)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gecina does not pay a dividend. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management 89.47% 48.32% 13.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gecina and Apartment Investment and Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $548.20 million 20.07 N/A N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management $972.41 million 7.59 $666.23 million $2.55 19.46

Apartment Investment and Management has higher revenue and earnings than Gecina.

Volatility & Risk

Gecina has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gecina and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A Apartment Investment and Management 1 5 1 0 2.00

Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus price target of $48.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Gecina.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Gecina on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500.

