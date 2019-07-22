Head to Head Contrast: Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Titan Machinery and Yunji’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.26 billion 0.35 $12.18 million $0.67 30.06 Yunji $1.89 billion 1.24 -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Titan Machinery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yunji.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Titan Machinery and Yunji, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yunji 0 0 3 0 3.00

Titan Machinery currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.17%. Yunji has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.72%. Given Yunji’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yunji is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 1.03% 5.06% 1.95% Yunji N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Yunji on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprise heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and mining operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services. The company operates in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

