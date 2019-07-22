Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €67.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.47 ($70.31).

KGX stock opened at €52.30 ($60.81) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €52.65.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

