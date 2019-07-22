Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUPV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 220,921 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at $11,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 665.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 696,183 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,470 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 52,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,911. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $552.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

