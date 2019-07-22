Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

GFF stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Griffon has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $735.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $549.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 182,263 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,532,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,250,000 after acquiring an additional 133,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,004,000 after acquiring an additional 125,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

