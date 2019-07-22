Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €5.95 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.95 ($6.92) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a top pick rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €4.93 ($5.73).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

